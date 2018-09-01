We were sent the following details about the self-titled album: The 10-song offering features Zavon not only on guitars, but also bass, keys, and even handling all the vocals.

Zavon co-founded Kill Devil Hill in 2011 (which also features Pantera bassist Rex Brown), who released 2 albums, Kill Devil Hill (2012), and Revolution Rise (2013), but has been inactive recently, as various members pursued other projects.

With Kill Devil Hill on hiatus, Mark found himself with time on his hands and an itch for a creative outlet. "I had a bunch of tunes that needed finishing or had just never seen the light of day, so I decided to put them together and see where it took me." Read more - here.