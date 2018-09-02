Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date To Spring Tour- more

Alkaline Trio are streaming a new song called "Demon and Division". The track comes from their forthcoming album Is This Thing Cursed? which will hit stores on CD/digital on August 31st, followed by a vinyl release on October 19th. Listen to the song here

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will return to Glasgow's SEC Armadillo on April 22nd next year. The show will be his only Scottish date, the concert will kick off his April 2019 UK tour two days before he performs three consecutive nights at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 24th, 25th and 26th.

Lambgoat reports that a Texas couple have been arrested for allegedly leaving their 11-year-old daughter home alone while they traveled hundreds of miles to see influential English industrial metal act Godflesh perform. Read more here

Dragonlord mastermind/vocalist/guitarist/bassist Eric Peterson has revealed the third episode in a series of three "The Making of Dominion" videos, with this last portion serving as a Dominion track by track, as well as a look at the new Dragonlord-inspired comic book, The Burner. Unreleased audio clips of the album are also mixed in amid the video content. Watch part three here

The Amity Affliction has released a music video for "D.I.E.," the third installment of a video trilogy for their new album, "Misery". The ten-minute clip was directed by Ryan Mackfall and can be viewed here

The Obsessed have announced a US tour alongside Eyehategod. The journey kicks off September 12th in Hamden, Connecticut and runs through

September 24th in Memphis, Tennessee. See all confirmed dates here

Faith No More 2.0 blogger Adrian Harte, the blogger whose website will release the new book, "Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More: on Sept. 12. "When I first heard about this Faith No Moe biography, I didn't know what to think," said Faith No More co-founder and bass player Bill Gould. "But I have to give credit where it is due. It's a quality piece. The man has done his research, and it shows. It provided me with more than a few revelations... and I'm in the band."

Drew Fortier (Bang Tango, Zen From Mars, David Ellefson's EMP Label Group executive, filmmaker) has revealed an excerpt from his just released autobiography "Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious: My Bittersweet Journey In and Out of the Music Business". Check it out here

Yoshiki surprised an invitation-only audience at Hollywood & Highland with an emotional musical performance at the Japan House Los Angeles grand opening ceremony on Friday, August 24th. Accompanied by a string quartet and opera vocalist, Yoshiki played a special set list chosen for the event, including the song "Anniversary," composed for the 10th anniversary of the Japanese Emperor's reign and an impromptu rendition of the American national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner." - here.