Metal Supergroup The Three Tremors Announce Album Listening Event (Week in Review)

The Three Tremors

Metal Supergroup The Three Tremors Announce Album Listening Event was a top story on Wednesday: The Three Tremors have announced that they will be holding a special free album listening party at Battlemage Brewery in Vista, Ca on Friday, September 7th. We were sent the following details:

The event will be the first time that the entire self -titled debut album will be played for the public. The event will be attended by the entire band, including Tim "Ripper" Owens, Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin, and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (the event begins at 7pm, while the CD listening will be at 8pm).

The band will also discuss each song, and host a question and answer session. Sean Peck said "We wanted a really cool place to host this event and Battlemage Brewery is as metal a place as you can get! The place has incredible craft beers, swords and weapons all over the walls, the play metal over the PA system all day and night long, and there's all kinds of gaming going on." This will be the first opportunity to meet the band and hear this heavy slab of apocalyptic speed metal that KNAC.COM calls " One of the all-time great power metal albums!" - here.

