Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life (Week in Review)

.
Louder Than Life

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life was a top story on Thursday: Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails lead the lineup for the fifth annual Louder Than Life festival, which will be taking place September 28th, 29th and 30th at Champions Park in Louisville, KY.

Friday night's lineup will be lead by Alice In Chains, Limp Bizkit, Breaking Benjamin, Slash, Seether, Black Stone Cherry, Skillet, Underoath, Suicidal Tendencies, Red Sun Rising, Tremonti, Sky Harbor and more.

Saturday night will feature Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Bush, Bullet For My Valentine, Body Count, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Gwar, Dance Gavin Dance, From Ashes To New, Sick Puppies, Cane Hill, Blacktop Mojo and more.

The final night will include Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Ice Cube, Primus, Billy Idol, Clutch, Asking Alexandra, Yelawolf, Glassjaw, Monster Magnet and more. See more details, including full lineup - here.

