Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates (Week in Review)
Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Classic rock icons Bad Company have announced a series of select fall US live dates. Following a previously-confirmed September 22 appearance at the LA County Fair in Pomona, CA, the band have added five shows to their 2018 schedule. Led by singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke, the group will play Wente Vinyards in Livermore, CA next month before a pair of October gigs opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd, playing with Cheap Trick and a late December performance in Oklahoma. Bad Company previously toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd this spring following a series of shows on the Rock Legends Cruise, where they played alongside classic rockers like Sammy Hagar, John Kay & Steppenwolf, Todd Rundgren and more. See the dates and read more - here.
