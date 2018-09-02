Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Led by singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke, the group will play Wente Vinyards in Livermore, CA next month before a pair of October gigs opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd, playing with Cheap Trick and a late December performance in Oklahoma.

Bad Company previously toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd this spring following a series of shows on the Rock Legends Cruise, where they played alongside classic rockers like Sammy Hagar, John Kay & Steppenwolf, Todd Rundgren and more. See the dates and read more - here.