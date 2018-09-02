Five For Fighting Giving Fans Early Access To New Album (Week in Review)

Five For Fighting Giving Fans Early Access To New Album was a top story on Thursday: Five For Fighting (John Ondrasik) has a special treat for fans who attend his upcoming tour dates. He will be offering them early access to his new album "Five For Fighting Live With String Quartet." Ondrasik has announced a series of special shows where he will be joined by the FFF string quartet for performances at intimate venues next month. The new album will be offered at the concerts ahead of the official widespread release later this fall. The acclaimed musician had this to say "I've been blessed to work with world class composers throughout my career and this permutation of Five For Fighting allows me to present a selection of songs that highlight their amazing arrangements. "The new album allows me to pull a catalogue of songs that presents my music in a way never heard before. Of course, we play the hits, the misses, and tell some stories along the way. And what a group of players we have! I'm humbled and inspired by their musicianship and fiddle mastery every night." See the dates - here.

