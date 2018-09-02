Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

The band shared a photo of Lee and Sixx in the studio together with "Dr Feelgood" producer Bob Rock on their official Facebook page with the caption "28th August 2018".

Lee also shared a brief video on his Instagram account and declared "It's that new sh*t!!!". The band famously signed an agreement to retire from touring but that did leave the door open to new music.

Fans are buzzing that the studio return may have something to do with the upcoming Netflix biopic adaption of the group's best selling 2001 autobiography "The Dirt". Check out Tommy's video post - here.