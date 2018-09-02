Neil Young Reportedly Marries Daryl Hannah

The Mirror broke the news after friends and fans offered their congratulations to the pair, who appeared to have wed in front of close friends on August 25 in a ceremony in Atascadero, CA following an earlier ceremony in the San Juan Islands aboard the rocker's yacht.

"Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today," guitarist Mark Miller posted on Facebook. "May they have a long and happy relationship"; a few days later, he added: "I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page."

A day after the ceremony, Hannah posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account alongside an image of a barn owl that read: "Someone's watching over us.... love and only love." Read more - here.