Singled Out: These Wolves' Beautifully Miserable

. Singled Out: These Wolves' Beautifully Miserable was a top story on Thursday: Rock singer/songwriter Darren Fisher, aka These Wolves, just released a brand new single called "Beautifully Miserable" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story: I wrote 'Beautifully Miserable' because I forgot my CDs driving to work one morning. I had left my CD booklet at home and had to turn on the radio. The rock station near me was mostly static driving through Bloomfield, leaving me to fend for myself. I scanned through stations; It took me about three or four to get me away from hearing the same Ed Sheeran song, and then, Ellie Goulding's 'On My Mind' came on. I thought to myself if 'On My Mind' had heavy guitars it would sound so much better...like something Papa Roach would do. The next morning, I went to my guitar and started goofing off on the idea of writing a pop song that turns into a rock song. Musically, I imagined the Backstreet Boys 'I Want It That Way' video getting hijacked by the Foo Fighters. The Backstreet Boys would start the song wearing those all white outfits with the slow motion wind effects, and then the Foos would come in with guitars blazing - amps cranked to 11, and all hell breaks loose. I wanted the verses lyrically light and fluffy like a traditional pop song would be. "Babe, something in the way....something in the way the love we make is beautiful." Then the lyric, "something in the way" triggered Nirvana and how would Kurt Cobain approach this song. Nirvana was the band that made want to pick up a guitar and write songs. I always liked how quirky and sarcastic Kurt's lyrics were and his use of oxymorons. I channeled from a lyric in 'Aneurysm', "I love you so much, it makes me sick" to "we get high on the low of feeling miserable". I remember that was the last lyric I came up with for the song. The rest of the lyrics came to me quickly but I struggled to find that "hook" lyric. "Tell me why you are so beautifully miserable" was originally the lyric for all three choruses. But, I thought of "we get high on the low of feeling miserable" while driving to the studio, 10 minutes before I recorded vocals for the song. I am really happy how "Beautifully Miserable" came out. Overall, it's a song out of my comfort zone and I love how it came out. I hope others do too. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more - right here! More These Wolves News Share this article

