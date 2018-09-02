41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video (Week in Review)

. 41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video was a top story on Friday: Prog rockers 41POINT9 show their respects with a brand new video for their single "The Marine". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Mr. Astute Trousers," which will be hitting stores on October 19th. All proceeds from this video will be donated to The Semper Fi Fund. We were sent the following background details about the song and clip: "The video is based on the true story of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan. When his body was returned to his wife (who was pregnant with their first child) she requested to 'sleep one last time by her husband's side' in the funeral home. "At her request, the Marine Honor Guard fixed her a makeshift bed beside the coffin and as the last Marine was leaving the chapel, he looked back to see her quietly crying. He turned around and went back to her and asked her if she would like him to stay for a while. She said she would like that. The Marine stepped back up on the dais beside the coffin and stood at attention. When the young mother woke the next morning, that Marine was still there....still standing at attention. Still watching over her, her unborn child and her deceased loved one. "This is a true story that won a Pulitzer Prize for best photo essay in a Colorado Newspaper." Watch the video - here. More 41POINT9 News Share this article

Related Stories



41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video