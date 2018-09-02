News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years (Week in Review)

.
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Judas Priest performed the 1978 track, "Delivering The Goods", for the first time in 38 years during an August 29 show in Montreal, PQ, and video from the event is streaming online.

The song from the UK band's fourth album, "Killing Machine" - released in the US as "Hell Bent For Leather" - was last played during a 1980 tour in support of "British Steel."

The Montreal stop is part of Judas Priest's current co-headlining tour of North America with Deep Purple as they promote their latest release, "Firepower."

Produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the project earned the rockers their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Frontman Rob Halford recenetly revealed that the veteran metal icons are planning to mark their 50th anniversary in 2019.

"We are, yes," Halford tells 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia. "We're already having these discussions every now and again in the band and with our label and with our promoters and management. We have some ideas and when we get close to solidifying something, we'll let you guys know.

"It's gonna be a great year. What a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we're looking forward to sharing with everybody." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Judas Priest Add Dates To Firepower World Tour

Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton

Judas Priest Tease 'No Surrender' Video

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.