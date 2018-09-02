News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey was a top story on Friday: Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer is great for metal fans but for those that want something a little stronger, Metallica will soon be delivering their very own "Blackened American Whiskey".

The band put out the following details: It's not often that we announce a brand new, never-been-done-before Metallica endeavor, so we're incredibly excited and super proud to introduce Blackened American Whiskey. Those of you who are whiskey connoisseurs may have heard some rumblings earlier this summer as we're honored to partner with Master Distiller extraordinaire, Dave Pickerell, to create a unique blend of straight American whiskey available in select U.S. cities later this week and online at thinkliquor.com or spiritedgifts.com.

"This collaboration is the perfect match. Legendary in the spirits community, Dave is a chemical engineer who has revolutionized the distilling processes with techniques like solera aging and triple-finishing. He experienced the power of soundwaves during his time as a student and then a Professor of Chemistry at West Point, home to the world's largest church organ. When the lowest note would reverberate through the halls, 'the whole building would tremble, it would really shake your guts,' Dave says. With that in mind, 'Blackened' isn't just the name of a song on ...And Justice For All and now on the bottle; it literally helps to shape the flavor! That's right, the blend of bourbons, ryes, and whiskeys from all across North America, carefully selected by Dave himself, is housed in black brandy barrels and inundated with low hertz sound waves so intense that it actually enhances the molecular interaction and ultimately the finish of the whiskey." Read more - here.

More Metallica News

