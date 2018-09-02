Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

They will kick off the road fun with the Fireproof Tour at The Keg in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 7th and will wrap things up on October 20th in Des Moines, IA at Lefty's.

After a short time off they will return to the road as part of the Atreyu tour which is set to launch on November 11th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and finish on December 13th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca. See all of the dates - here.