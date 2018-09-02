|
Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours (Week in Review)
.
Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours was a top story on Friday: Sleep Signals will be keeping very busy for the rest of the year with not one, but two big tours. First up with the Fireproof Tour, followed by a trek with Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, and Ice Nine Kills. They will kick off the road fun with the Fireproof Tour at The Keg in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 7th and will wrap things up on October 20th in Des Moines, IA at Lefty's. After a short time off they will return to the road as part of the Atreyu tour which is set to launch on November 11th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and finish on December 13th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca. See all of the dates - here.
