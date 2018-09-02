News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic (Week in Review)

.
Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt are streaming their cover of the 1971 Rolling Stones classic, "Brown Sugar", as a preview to the September 28 release of an all-star tribute album to the sounds of Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

The Rolling Stones originally recorded the song at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio at the end of 1969 for inclusion on their 1971 album, "Sticky Fingers"; the lead single from the project was a No. 1 US hit for the band.

"Muscle Shoals...Small Town, Big Sound" presents a collection of covers of songs recorded by Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson, and many others at the iconic recording venue and nearby FAME Studios throughout the fifties, sixties, and seventies in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the "Muscle Shoals Sound."

The package also serves as a tribute to FAME studio founder and "The Father of the Muscle Shoals Sound" Rick Hall following his passing in January from prostate cancer at the age of 85; organized by his son and current studio co-owner Rodney Hall and producer Keith Stegall, the set includes some of the late owner's final productions.

"This record has been a full circle for me," says Stegall. "It's the music I grew up on and that impassioned me to become a writer and a record producer and the music to which I owe my love and deepest respect." Read more and listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Steven Tyler News

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

