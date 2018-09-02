Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

The new album is set to hit stores on September 7th and that very same date the band new Converse x Suicidal Tendencies collection will be unleashed. But fans in Boston will get a chance to get them a day early when a pop up store will be running in the shoe maker's hometown on September 6th from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and on September 7 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 AM at Bodega Boston ahead of the band's set at the House of Blues in Boston.

Frontman Mike Muir had this to say, "When I was young, I still remember getting my first pair of 'Chucks' for my birthday and how stoked I was to wear them to school the next day. It was almost like a rite of passage, the beautiful thing about them is whatever 'direction' you were headed, you could go there with your Chucks." Check out more details - here.