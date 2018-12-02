Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have reissued their 1989 collection, "Skynyrd's Innyrds: Their Greatest Hits", on vinyl. Now available in standard black and a limited-edition brown vinyl, the project's original 10-song track list presents classics from the first five albums of the original era of the southern rock icons career - from 1973's "(Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd)" debut to 1977's "Street Survivors."

Among the set's classics are "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps", "What's Your Name", "Saturday Night Special", "Don't Ask Me No Questions", a cover of J.J. Cale's "Call Me The Breeze", and an outtake version of the group's signature song, "Free Bird" - which was previously unavailable at the time of the project's original release.

"Skynyrd's Innyrds" has the distinction of being the biggest-selling record in the band's catalog. Having earned 5x platinum status in the US for sales of more than 5 million copies. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article



