Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

12-02-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have reissued their 1989 collection, "Skynyrd's Innyrds: Their Greatest Hits", on vinyl. Now available in standard black and a limited-edition brown vinyl, the project's original 10-song track list presents classics from the first five albums of the original era of the southern rock icons career - from 1973's "(Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd)" debut to 1977's "Street Survivors."

Among the set's classics are "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps", "What's Your Name", "Saturday Night Special", "Don't Ask Me No Questions", a cover of J.J. Cale's "Call Me The Breeze", and an outtake version of the group's signature song, "Free Bird" - which was previously unavailable at the time of the project's original release.

"Skynyrd's Innyrds" has the distinction of being the biggest-selling record in the band's catalog. Having earned 5x platinum status in the US for sales of more than 5 million copies. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


