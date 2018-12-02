|
Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon
12-02-2018
Slipknot's new album is coming soon. The band plans to enter the studio next month and aim to release the album sometime in the middle of next year.
Frontman Corey Taylor, who spent this year working with his other band Stone Sour, confirmed Slipknot's new album plans during an exchange with a fan online.
A fan under the name of MrMetalhead tweeted "I mean, @CoreyTaylorRock said January 2020....." and Taylor responded, " No no- 2019. That's what I said. Recording in Jan. Album out middle of 2019."
