News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

12-02-2018
Steve Hackett

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released a music video for his new song "Under The Eye of the Sun". The track comes from his forthcoming studio album "At The Edge Of Light", which will be released on the January 25th.

Steve had this to say about the song: "Under the Eye of the Sun celebrates the wonder and spirit of the amazing rock-scapes I've experienced: Monument Valley, Sedona, Grand Canyon, Uluru and Arabian desert.

"This picture video by Leigh Harris and Franck Avril along with the song captures the sharp contrasts of bright light and mysterious darkness through the Shamanic heartbeat of these awe-inspiring places... Enjoy!" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Steve Hackett Reveals His Supergroup Plan

Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video

Steve Hackett Talks The Night Siren In New Online Video

Steve Hackett To Conclude American Tour With Orchestra Show

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'In The Skeleton Gallery'

More Steve Hackett News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Singled Out: Greek Fire Cover Of True Colors

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP

Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

George Strait Leads Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

Singled Out: Danny Johnson's Blood Of The Blues

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.