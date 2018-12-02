The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

(hennemusic) The Eagles have added a second and final show in Sydney due to overwhelming demand as part of an early 2019 tour of Australia. Following a sell-out of the group's March 13 date at the city's Qudos Bank Arena, the band will perform at the same venue again on March 14.

A Frontier members presale runs from Monday, December 3 at noon to Tuesday, December 4 at noon, with general public tickets going on sale Thursday, December 6 at 10am local time.

Following last month's announcement of the trek, The Eagles previously added second nights in Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, NZ after the original dates sold out, expanding the original 5-show series to 9 dates in total.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be accompanied by a full horn section and a full string section for the two-week run, which will begin in Auckland, NZ on February 26. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

More Eagles News

Share this article



