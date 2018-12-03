Framing Hanley Streaming New Song 'Baggage Claim' Framing Hanley have released a brand new single called "Baggage Claim". The song is the second release from the group's forthcoming album "Summer Roots". Kenneth Nixon had this to say about the new track, "I've never been a fan of talking about the meaning behind a song to the songwriter, because it's a songwriter's goal usually to write a song that someone can relate to themselves. It's funny, though, because when people hear this song, they'll likely have a much different takeaway than what this song means to us. "This song was written about the stranglehold that music, and moreover, the music industry had on us 4 years ago when we first considered walking away. Just the feeling of wanting to change one's identity, everything about oneself, to have a fresh start. Yet every time we tried to distance ourselves from music, it was right there; threatening to pull us back under." Listen to the song here.

