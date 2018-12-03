News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

12-03-2018
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have confirmed the release date for the upcoming film version of their 2001 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band."

"Wow!!! Just left Netflix offices," tweeted vocalist Vince Neil. "Just saw The Dirt movie!! F**kin' awesome!! Can't wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22!! Yea!!!"

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the biopic features Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

Motley Crue have been in the studio recording a series of four new songs for inclusion on the film's companion soundtrack album.

"Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush," shared Sixx, adding "You can trust us, these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

Tommy Lee Quits Twitter Following Drama With Son

Motley Crue Star Claims Son Knocked Him Unconscious

More Motley Crue News

