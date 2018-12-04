Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen says he is planning to release a new solo record and hit the road with the E Street Band in 2019. In a new interview with The Times, the New Jersey rocker reveals that he'll be getting "back to his day job next year" with a UK tour alongside his longtime outfit while preparing to issue his first studio set since 2014's "High Hopes."

"For lack of a better word, it's a singer-songwriter album," explains Springsteen. "More of a solo record."

According to Variety, the project is one the singer shared some details about last year before he launched his extended "Springsteen on Broadway" residency in New York.

"I wrote most of that before [2012's] 'Wrecking Ball,' and I stopped making that record to make "Wrecking Ball," and then I went back to it," he revealed, describing it as being "influenced by Southern California pop music of the '70s" along the lines of "Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don't know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write."

"It's connected to my solo records writing-wise, more 'Tunnel Of Love' and 'Devils And Dust,' but it's not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article



