Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

12-04-2018
Hootie & The Blowfish have announced that they have regrouped to launch a North American tour next year that will feature support from Barenaked Ladies.

The trek, dubbed the Group Therapy Tour, will include shows in 44 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 30th in Virginia Beach, Va. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The tour will conclude with a special return to the area where they formed at the Univercity of South Carlina where they will end the tour with a show at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on September 13th.

Mark Bryan says, "There's nothing like playing music live. For the first time in nearly 20 years we'll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began". Darius Rucker adds, "and we're ready to rock."

Group Therapy Tour Dates:
May 30 Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 31 Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 1 Atlanta, Ga. - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 6 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf
June 7 Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 West Palm Beach, Fla. - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 13 Austin, Texas - Austin360 Amphitheater
June 14 Houston, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 15 Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion
June 19 Phoenix, Ariz. - Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 21 Chula Vista, Calif. - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena
June 23 Irvine, Calif. - FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 25 Los Angeles, Calif. - Hollywood Bowl
June 28 Wheatland, Calif. - Toyota Amphitheatre
June 29 Mountain View, Calif. - Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 11 Englewood, Colo. - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP
July 19 Monticello, Iowa - Great Jones County Fair
July 20 Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
July 21 Burgettstown, Penn. - KeyBank Pavilion
July 26 Cleveland, Ohio - Blossom Music Center
July 27 Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live
July 28 Camden, N.J. - BB&T Pavilion
August 2 Guilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 3 Mansfield, Mass. - Xfinity Center
August 4 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 8 Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 9 Canandaigua, N.Y. - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
August 10 New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden
August 16 Detroit, Mich. - DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 18 Des Moines, Iowa - Iowa State Fair
August 22 St. Paul, Minn. - Minnesota State Fair
August 23 East Troy, Wis. - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
August 24 Tinley Park, Ill. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 29 Toronto, Ont. - Budweiser Stage
August 30 Hershey, Penn. - Hersheypark Stadium
August 31 Hartford, Conn. - XFINITY Theatre
September 5 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion
September 6 Birmingham, Ala. - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 7 Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena
September 13 Columbia, S.C. - Colonial Life Arena


