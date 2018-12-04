Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

Hootie & The Blowfish have announced that they have regrouped to launch a North American tour next year that will feature support from Barenaked Ladies.

The trek, dubbed the Group Therapy Tour, will include shows in 44 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 30th in Virginia Beach, Va. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The tour will conclude with a special return to the area where they formed at the Univercity of South Carlina where they will end the tour with a show at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on September 13th.

Mark Bryan says, "There's nothing like playing music live. For the first time in nearly 20 years we'll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began". Darius Rucker adds, "and we're ready to rock."

Group Therapy Tour Dates:

May 30 Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 31 Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 1 Atlanta, Ga. - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 6 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf

June 7 Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 West Palm Beach, Fla. - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 13 Austin, Texas - Austin360 Amphitheater

June 14 Houston, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 15 Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 19 Phoenix, Ariz. - Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 21 Chula Vista, Calif. - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena

June 23 Irvine, Calif. - FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 25 Los Angeles, Calif. - Hollywood Bowl

June 28 Wheatland, Calif. - Toyota Amphitheatre

June 29 Mountain View, Calif. - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 11 Englewood, Colo. - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP

July 19 Monticello, Iowa - Great Jones County Fair

July 20 Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

July 21 Burgettstown, Penn. - KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 Cleveland, Ohio - Blossom Music Center

July 27 Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live

July 28 Camden, N.J. - BB&T Pavilion

August 2 Guilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 3 Mansfield, Mass. - Xfinity Center

August 4 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 8 Columbia, Md. - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 9 Canandaigua, N.Y. - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

August 10 New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

August 16 Detroit, Mich. - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 Des Moines, Iowa - Iowa State Fair

August 22 St. Paul, Minn. - Minnesota State Fair

August 23 East Troy, Wis. - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 24 Tinley Park, Ill. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 29 Toronto, Ont. - Budweiser Stage

August 30 Hershey, Penn. - Hersheypark Stadium

August 31 Hartford, Conn. - XFINITY Theatre

September 5 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion

September 6 Birmingham, Ala. - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

September 13 Columbia, S.C. - Colonial Life Arena





