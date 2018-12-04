News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

12-04-2018
Nikki Sixx

(hennemusic) Former Motley Cue bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed his recording plans for a new music project planned for a 2019 release. The rocker - who "unofficially" retired from the road last year - says he's been inspired by his time away from touring and playing live shows.

"Officially start working on a new album tomorrow as part of my trilogy project for 2019," writes Sixx. "Very excited to be working with a handful of different producers and artists to pull the vision that's been haunting me together."

"I love being off the road," Sixx added. "As an artist we need to create NEW. That's why we started in the first place was to create. So excited about my trilogy project I'm working on right now."

The planned 2019 recordings will mark the first new music from the rocker since a pair of 2016 albums from Sixx:AM - "Prayers For The Damned" and its companion, "Prayers For The Blessed."

While the group went on hiatus last year, there's no word yet if the bassist's trilogy project may include his Sixx:AM bandmates DJ Ashba and James Michael.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he had written new music for the group, Sixx replied: "We have a lot of cool new music coming next year." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


