News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred

12-04-2018
Vanishing Shores

Vanishing Shores frontman Kevin Bianchi tells us about the single "Blurred" from their self-titled EP. Here is the story:

Blurred is a very emotional song for me. As I was writing songs for the EP, I wrote down a list of possible song titles. I eventually had a list of over 50 titles. I like to write down possible song titles when I hear interesting phrases in songs that I like from other songwriters. A lot of the titles came from listening to David Bazan and his large collection of albums. Listening to his albums produced a very visceral reaction, both in the extreme of joy and frustration. I remember thinking at various points that I both despised and admired him. I was really struck by this realization and I became aware that there was something about it, some greater truth about relationships and longing that this reaction uncovered in my life.

The first line of the song truly expressed my emotional state. "All of this is blurred. Everything you've heard." There are so many things that draw us away from what is most important in our lives. We get distracted by the assault of the 24-hour news cycle. We get distracted by the endless noise of the city. We get distracted by our own subterfuge until we don't even recognize who we really are or the beauty that surrounds us at every moment. As I get older I am reminded again and again to just take a breath. To take a moment to be silent and truly see those around me. In spite of the chaos. In spite of the fear of the future. To just be silent and be truly present in the moment. It is in that moment where I can once again see the purpose behind it all and encounter the gift of love.

For me, the best way that I can fight against hopelessness and the injustice in the world is to sing love songs. The most rebellious or countercultural act of all in our world is to love another person unconditionally. It is a scary thing to be completely open, nothing hidden, but it is what truly changes us and gives us hope. That is where the chorus line came from, 'Even still, I won't let you go." No matter who you are, no matter what you have done, I refuse to let you go. That is the kind of love that goes beyond the right or wrongness of a choice or a belief. It is a love that doesn't judge or exclude, but is willing to walk beside you regardless of the situation. I'm not saying I have it worked out in my own life every part of the day, but that is the kind of love and commitment I want to work towards. That is the kind of love I want to give my life trying to show to another person. I don't want to regret not giving myself completely to another person.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred

Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred

More Vanishing Shores News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Allman Betts Band Finish Album and Announce Tour

Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.