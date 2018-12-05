Alive In Barcelona Release 'House Of Memories' Video

Alive In Barcelona have released a video for their new single "House of Memories," which comes from their forthcoming album "Alive In Barcelona".

The new album was produced by Paul Leavitt, Jesse Barton, and Jimmy Hill and is set to hit stores on February 22nd. The new single is a song written about band member Jesse, and how he had to gather up the house belongings after the death of his father.

He had this to say, "My childhood home went from a house of love and warmth, to a House of Memories. It's a terrible feeling; like existing in the shell of what you used to call your life." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Alive in Barcelona, Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs Tour

More Alive In Barcelona News

Share this article



