Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour Kenny Chesney has announced that he has recruited up and coming music star Caroline Jones as a support act to his forthcoming Songs for the Saints. Caroline will join the previously announced David Lee Murphy who will be providing direct support on the trek. Kenny had this to say about Jones, "I met Caroline at the 'Trying To Reason' Hurricane Relief Benefit that Jimmy Buffett did last year, and she struck me as being so pure in her approach to the business and so pure in her intention as a songwriter. "I wanted to help someone willing to work outside the system, to give them the opportunity to be heard and seen. Caroline is so fresh, so filled with life and so consumed by her music, she seemed like the perfect person because of everything No Shoes Nation is about." Jones had this to say, "Kenny has shown genuine kindness and support to me and my vision for myself as an artist. He is a songwriter, and a person of integrity and philanthropy, in addition to being one of the greatest live entertainers out there. I am really honored to be a part of his tour and be introduced to No Shoes Nation."



Chesney added, "Our tours have always been about bringing different kinds of music to No Shoes Nation. We've taken Grace Potter out; Old Dominion who's gone on to do great things; Drummie Zeb from the Wailers came out and played with us; Uncle Kracker for a couple summers. It's about mixing things up, giving people all kinds of music. And this year with David Lee Murphy and Caroline Jones, we've got both ends of the spectrum, which I know No Shoes Nation is going to love."

