My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

12-05-2018
My Dying Bride

My Dying Bride have announced that they have recruited Jeff Singer Kill2This, Paradise Lost and Blaze) to play drums on their new album after parting ways with Shaun Steels.

The band revealed that Steels was let go due to "unresolvable drumming issues" and they had the following to say about their new drummer in a social media post: "Since Jeff's addition the album has (musically) been completed and pre-production is now going great guns, lyrics and vocals are understandably still in the making but the band can prepare for the studio professionally now having 90% of the music in place and all drums complete."

The group added, "Jeff has been a light in a dark room, he breathlessly and seamlessly plays with the new music and intuitively seems to know what we're asking for, he has removed a lot of unnecessary pressure from the band in an already testing time. At last something good happens" There are no definite recording dates as yet and still no song titles or album title. But it appears the band is forging forward. Merry Christmas indeed!!"


