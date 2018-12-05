The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

The Neal Morse Band are streaming their new single "Welcome To The World" with Prog Magazine. The track comes from the band's forthcoming album.

The new album will be entitled "The Great Adventure" and is set to hit stores on January 25th. Drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater) had the following to say about the new song: "Here's the first taste from the upcoming double concept album The Great Adventure.

"While the album is made up of two acts and five epic chapters, there are many songs within the chapters with constant reoccurring themes, riffs and melodies that make the entire album a very cinematic experience - continuing on from its predecessor The Similitude Of A Dream.

"Welcome To The World is a great example of some of the new directions taken with this album and the lyric video by Christian Rios is the first look into this new world!" Listen to the new track here.





