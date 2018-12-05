News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'

12-05-2018
Tim Bowness

Tim Bowness has announced that he will be releasing his fifth solo album 'Flowers At The Scene' on March 1st of next year on CD, vinyl LP+CD and digitally.

Tim had this to say, "'Lost In The Ghost Light [his 2017 Prog Award winning album] - which was always intended as a one-off - felt like a perfect conclusion to a particular way of writing and working. In the wake of that, Flowers At The Scene very much feels like a press reset.

"It was an exciting project to put together and it was great working closely with old sparring partners, Brian Hulse and Steven Wilson. Steven was initially brought in to mix the album, but very quickly he was doing far more and developing production ideas alongside Brian and I. Listening to pieces such as Not Married Anymore, Borderline and The War On Me, we both felt that the project had more than a hint of the spirit of no-man and it became obvious that this was a no-man co-production rather than a Bowness/Wilson one.

"Elsewhere, the likes of Fates Warning's Jim Matheos, Colin Edwin, Dylan Howe and Tom Atherton delivered some incredible performances and it was a delight to get Peter Hammill, Kevin Godley, Andy Partridge and David Longdon involved.

"Peter and Kevin were two of my favourite singers growing up and I've been a long-term fan of XTC, so it was genuinely a thrill to hear their excellent contributions."

Tracklisting:
1) I Go Deeper (4.15)
2) The Train That Pulled Away (4.04)
3) Rainmark (4.15)
4) Not Married Anymore (3.30)
5) Flowers At The Scene (3.04)
6) It's The World (3.03)
7) Borderline (3.45)
8) Ghostlike (5.08)
9) The War On Me (3.47)
10) Killing To Survive (3.59)
11) What Lies Here (4.00)


Related Stories


Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'

Tim Bowness Releases 'Kill The Pain That's Killing You' Video

More Tim Bowness News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

Alive In Barcelona Release 'House Of Memories' Video

Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

Walter Trout Streaming 'Me, My Guitar And The Blues'

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.