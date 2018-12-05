Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene' Tim Bowness has announced that he will be releasing his fifth solo album 'Flowers At The Scene' on March 1st of next year on CD, vinyl LP+CD and digitally.



Tim had this to say, "'Lost In The Ghost Light [his 2017 Prog Award winning album] - which was always intended as a one-off - felt like a perfect conclusion to a particular way of writing and working. In the wake of that, Flowers At The Scene very much feels like a press reset.



"It was an exciting project to put together and it was great working closely with old sparring partners, Brian Hulse and Steven Wilson. Steven was initially brought in to mix the album, but very quickly he was doing far more and developing production ideas alongside Brian and I. Listening to pieces such as Not Married Anymore, Borderline and The War On Me, we both felt that the project had more than a hint of the spirit of no-man and it became obvious that this was a no-man co-production rather than a Bowness/Wilson one.



"Elsewhere, the likes of Fates Warning's Jim Matheos, Colin Edwin, Dylan Howe and Tom Atherton delivered some incredible performances and it was a delight to get Peter Hammill, Kevin Godley, Andy Partridge and David Longdon involved.



"Peter and Kevin were two of my favourite singers growing up and I've been a long-term fan of XTC, so it was genuinely a thrill to hear their excellent contributions." Tracklisting:

1) I Go Deeper (4.15)

2) The Train That Pulled Away (4.04)

3) Rainmark (4.15)

4) Not Married Anymore (3.30)

5) Flowers At The Scene (3.04)

6) It's The World (3.03)

7) Borderline (3.45)

8) Ghostlike (5.08)

9) The War On Me (3.47)

10) Killing To Survive (3.59)

11) What Lies Here (4.00)

Tim Bowness Releases 'Kill The Pain That's Killing You' Video


