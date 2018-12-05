News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Walter Trout Streaming 'Me, My Guitar And The Blues'

12-05-2018
Walter Trout

Walter Trout has released a new track "Me, My Guitar And The Blues". The song comes from his forthcoming covers album "Survivor's Blues".

The new album is set to hit stores on January 25th and the new song can be streamed here. We were sent the following details about the record:

From the day he conceived the project to the moment he counted off the first song in the studio, he had a bolder plan for this release. Trout shares. "I'm riding in my car sometimes, and I've got a blues station on - and here's another band doing Got My Mojo Workin'. And there's a little voice in me that says, 'Does The World need another version of that song?' So I came up with an idea. I didn't want to do 'Stormy Monday' or 'Messin' With The Kid.' I didn't want to do the Blues greatest hits. I wanted to do old, obscure songs that have hardly been covered. And that's how Survivor Blues started..."

The roll-call of artists might be eclectic, but there's a cohesion to Survivor Blues. From the outset, Trout made it his mission to harness the power and spirit of the originals, while stamping his inimitable musical personality onto each new take. He offers, "My idea was to do these songs like me, to arrange them for my band and style - not to just copy the originals note-for-note."

Last September, as recording began at the Los Angeles studio of iconic Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, Trout and long-standing producer Eric Corne shared their vision with the only band who could measure up. The thunder and finesse of drummer Michael Leasure. The muscular groove of bassist Johnny Griparic. The spell-casting fingers of keyboards session god and regular Trout conspirator, Skip Edwards. "I'd play them the original," remembers Trout, "and then I'd say, 'Here's how the song goes, what have you got?' I'd give these guys a lot of freedom. The record was mostly done live, with us set up in a circle, just to get the feel of us going there together. And you can feel it, y'know?"

Walter Trout has a connection to each of these songs selected. He reflects on Chicago Bluesman Jimmy Dawkins never receiving the recognition deserved in covering "Survivor Blues." He reveals, "The last line - 'Since you left me, All I have left is Me, My Guitar and the Blues' - is one of the greatest lyrics I've heard in my life and I start crying just saying it. And my wife thinks it's the best thing I've ever done." Sunnyland Slim's "Be Careful How You Vote" stresses the importance of choosing carefully at the ballot box, without taking sides. Certainly relevant for all members of society. Universal themes are also explored on Otis Rush's defiant "It Takes Time" and the funk-flavoured groove of Luther Johnson's "Woman Don't Lie." With J.B. Lenoir's "Talk To Your Daughter," he recalls, "I found this song that Lenoir does all by himself with the guitar, very slowly, almost without even a rhythm. I played the original to the band and said: 'Now we're gonna turn it into Jimi Hendrix'. I wanted to use it as a vehicle for the band and for my guitar-playing and vocals. I wanted to belt it out."


Related Stories


Walter Trout Streaming 'Me, My Guitar And The Blues'

More Walter Trout News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

Alive In Barcelona Release 'House Of Memories' Video

Alice In Chains Expand Rainier Fog Tour

Walter Trout Streaming 'Me, My Guitar And The Blues'

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.