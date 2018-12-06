News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

12-06-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS frontman Paul Stanley will release his second book, "Backstage Pass", on April 30, 2019 via HarperOne, a division of HarperCollins Publishers.

Stanley "grants fans an all-access backstage pass to his personal life, and shows them how to pursue a royal rock 'n' roll lifestyle of their own, offering hard-won advice and rules to live by from a rock 'n' roll legend," according to an overview of the project.

"In this follow-up to his popular bestseller 'Face The Music', the Starchild takes us deeper into his personal life and his home today, life on and off the stage, revealing what he eats, drinks, and does with his friends and family, [what] he's learned from a lifetime at the frontman of the iconic band KISS, and how he brings his unique sensibility not only to his superstar music career but to every area of his life - from the business to parenting to health and happiness. kitchen and the bar to the gym and the office.

"Showcasing his unique lifestyle, 'Backstage Pass' is a rare look at the man beneath the modern rock god persona. Paul shares fascinating details about his life - his fitness routine, philosophy, business principles, how he finds inspiration, passion, and joy after nearly 50 years filling arenas and selling out shows, and even his favorite meals, and includes recipes from friends such as Anthony Bourdain, Rocco DiSpirito, Mario Batali, and other star chefs.

"'Backstage Pass' divulges more true stories of the rock legend's relationships, hardships, and wild nights, contains intimate four-color, never-before-seen photos from Paul's personal collection, and offers surprising lessons on the discipline and hard work that have made him one of the healthiest and most successful rock 'n' roll frontmen in history - and a model superstar for the modern age.

"This is the book for fans who love living large, but also want to kick ass at everyday life. From doing shots at the bar to enjoying a glass of red on the patio, Paul shows you how you can rock 'n' roll all night and party every day - without missing a beat or looking like you do."

Stanley's 2014 memoir, "Face The Music: A Life Exposed", debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


