Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

More Bob Seger fans will have the opportunity to witness the rock legend perform live for a final time as he has announced additional dates for his farewell tour.

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band have announced new dates in Las Vegas, Ft. Lauderdale (Sunrise), Tampa, Saginaw and Bossier City with tickets for the new shows set to go on sale next Friday, December 14 at 10 AM local time.



The farewell Roll Me Away Tour kicked off on November 21 in Grand Rapids, and is currently scheduled to run until May 2nd of next year where it will wrap up in Houston, TX.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Roll Me Away Tour Dates:

Dec. 6 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 14 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Dec. 20 Greenville, SC Bon Secours

Dec. 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy

Jan. 3 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center

Jan. 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Jan. 9 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Jan. 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Mem. Col.

Jan. 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Jan. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 24 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Jan. 26 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jan. 29 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

Jan. 31 Boise, ID Ford Center

Feb. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center

Feb. 7 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Feb. 9 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

Feb. 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena

Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Feb. 17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Feb. 21 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Feb. 28 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Mar. 2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden

Mar. 5 Albuquerque, NM Tingley Coliseum

Mar. 7 Austin, TX Frank Erwin

Mar. 9 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star

Mar. 12 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

Mar. 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Mar. 17 Ft. Lauderdale (Sunrise), FL BB&T Center

May 2 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pav.





