Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour
12-07-2018
More Bob Seger fans will have the opportunity to witness the rock legend perform live for a final time as he has announced additional dates for his farewell tour.
Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band have announced new dates in Las Vegas, Ft. Lauderdale (Sunrise), Tampa, Saginaw and Bossier City with tickets for the new shows set to go on sale next Friday, December 14 at 10 AM local time.
The farewell Roll Me Away Tour kicked off on November 21 in Grand Rapids, and is currently scheduled to run until May 2nd of next year where it will wrap up in Houston, TX.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Roll Me Away Tour Dates:
Dec. 6 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Dec. 12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena
Dec. 14 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
Dec. 20 Greenville, SC Bon Secours
Dec. 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy
Jan. 3 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center
Jan. 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Jan. 9 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
Jan. 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Mem. Col.
Jan. 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Jan. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Jan. 24 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Jan. 26 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Jan. 29 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena
Jan. 31 Boise, ID Ford Center
Feb. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center
Feb. 7 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Feb. 9 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome
Feb. 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena
Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb. 17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Feb. 21 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Feb. 28 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Mar. 2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden
Mar. 5 Albuquerque, NM Tingley Coliseum
Mar. 7 Austin, TX Frank Erwin
Mar. 9 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star
Mar. 12 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
Mar. 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Mar. 17 Ft. Lauderdale (Sunrise), FL BB&T Center
May 2 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pav.
