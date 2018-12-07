News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

12-07-2018
Buzzcocks

Buzzcocks frontman and cofounder Pete Shelley has died at the age of 63. According to a report from the BBC, the punk pioneer was suspected of having a heart attack.

The band broke the sad news to fans with the following, "It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

"Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.

New Order's Bernard Sumner paid tribute with "I was deeply sorry to hear about Pete passing away, I always thought he was a great songwriter and the Buzzcocks both helped and inspired us in the early days of Joy Division. The first punk record I ever bought was 'Spiral Scratch' Boredom was the track on it that summed up how every bummed out adolescent felt in early 1977.

"Another song 'You Say You Don't Love Me' was another - perhaps lesser known but it was a favourite of mine with a deeply touching melody and then in 1981 he came out with the catchy as hell perfect pop song 'Homosapien' - By coincidence we played it in our dressing room just before we went onstage at our last gig in Curitiba, Brazil.

"A sad day but a brilliant and unforgettable life."


Related Stories


Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

More Buzzcocks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.