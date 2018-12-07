Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World' Austin rockers Empty Trail have released a lyric video for their brand new single, which is entitled "My World", and was produced by Rick Lambert and Kfir Gov. Rick Lambert had this to say, "I remember when I told my producer, Kfir Gov, I wanted to record a single with him. He wanted me to start writing and we would decide together what song we felt was the strongest. 'My World' just clicked. It essentially just came out and I knew it was a good song. Kfir agreed and we produced it together. Kfir pushed me out of a lot of comfort zones, but I'm really happy with what we accomplished. Especially since this song has stirred up a lot of positive attention. I would say that everyone in this band is a pretty stellar musician, so the recording process was pretty quick." Lambert added the following about the meaning behind the song, "We ALL have a 'world' of our own that very few people know about, for some of us, no one. It's about having to put on the fake face and get through the day, when inside you are fighting a battle no one knows. An urge to be honest with the world. I can't be the only one who's feeling this way? No one says anything, we just ignore it. I think that's were true connection lies as we are much more a like then we are different. Although everyone wants to point out our differences." Check out the song here.

