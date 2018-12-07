News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

12-07-2018
Greta Van Fleet

Classic rock rivalist Greta Van Fleet have reacted to the big news that they have received nominations in several categories for next year's Grammy Awards.

The band received nominations for Best New Artist, Best Rock Song for "Black Smoke Rising," Best Rock Performance for "Highway Tune," and Best Rock Album for their "From The Fires" Eps.

The band had this to say, "We are all so very honored and humbled to have been nominated for a Grammy Award, and so appreciative for the love and support we get from our fans, because we do what we do for them.

"All of the wonderful things that have happened to us over the past year, including these nominations, is because of our fans, The Peaceful Army."


