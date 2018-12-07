Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back AOR rockers Magic Dance released their debut album "New Eyes" today and to celebrate we asked founder Jon Siejka to tell us about the song "Never Go Back". Here is the story: Never Go Back is a song about being sick from nostalgia. I used to take these drives out to my old college town night after night, I don't exactly why, but I think I was trying to remind myself of a particular feeling. A time in my life where things were a little more carefree, maybe I thought if I was reminded of that I could pull some of it into my current life. It got to the point where I was taking so many of these drives that I had to write a song about it. I wanted to get into my own head and say "Enough! Go live the life that you have now!". I had originally gone down to Nashville to work with a producer on the song, but the end result never quite came out the way I envisioned it, nor were the lyrics quite right. I ended up sitting on it for three years before revisiting it again when writing my new album "New Eyes". One night I decided to take one last drive out there to drum up that feeling once again, and on that drive I managed to come up with a set of lyrics that I was happy with. I drove back home satisfied. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

