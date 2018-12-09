News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Soen Release 'Martyrs' Video

12-09-2018
Soen

Soen have released a new music video for their track "Martyrs." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Lotus", which is set to hit stores on February 1st

Frontman Joel Ekelof, had this to say, "The video and the song reflect the importance to stand up for yourself and not be trapped in other peoples' expectations of you.

"People are going to try to push you down and they want you to conform to the prevailing ideals, but as long as you follow your own path you are never wrong." Watch the video here.


