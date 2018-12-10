100 Watt Vipers Release 'The Bells Tolls Heavy' Video

100 Watt Vipers have released a new music video for their track "The Bell Tolls Heavy". The song comes from their latest album "Holy Water".

Paul Joseph had this to say, "The 'Bell Tolls Heavy' is about the struggles of the working class man. It's about working hard, trying to live with honor, feeding the family, and getting beaten down again and again, but always getting up.

"No matter how weary and tired he becomes, he always gets back up, and is truly a rich man as a result." The new promotional clip was filmed and directed by Connie Crowder and was shot in Starke, FL. Watch it here.





Related Stories

More 100 Watt Vipers News

Share this article



