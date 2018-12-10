Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has released a legendary 1975 show at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre as part of his ongoing archival concert series. Recorded during a four-night, six-show residency at the famed venue, Springsteen's early show on October 18 sees the E Street Band deliver a two-hour performance featuring six tracks from the new "Born To Run" album as well as covers of Chuck Berry's "Carol", Jackie DeShannon's "When You Walk In The Room", and Carole King's "Goin' Back", which is streaming below as the set's first preview.

Newly mixed from restored multi-track tapes, the previously unreleased complete concert is now available in multiple audio formats via livebrucespringsteen.net with a CD release due on January 7.

The New Jersey rocker will wrap up his solo "Springsteen On Broadway" residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York on December 15; a film of the same name will be released via Netflix the following day while a companion soundtrack album is set to arrive on December 14. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





