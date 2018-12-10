Children Of Bodom Release 'Under Grass And Clover' Video

Children Of Bodom have released a new music video for their song "Under Grass And Clover." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Hexed", which will hit stores on March 8th.

Singer and guitarist Alexi Laiho had this to say, "Under Grass And Clover is the sound of Children Of Bodom on fire and has been my favourite song since it was written.

"It's fast, melodic, heavy and dark but also short and sweet. Someone told me that it's kinda like old school Dimmu Borgir and AWK and that's pretty damn cool in my books so we must've done something right." Watch the clip here.





