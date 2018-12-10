News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dee Snider Releases 'For The Love Of Metal' Video

12-10-2018
Dee Snider

(hennemusic) Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a new music video for the title track from his latest solo studio album, "For The Love Of Metal."

"The song and the new video is a love letter from me to the music and fans that have lifted me up and been my life for the last 45 years," says Snider. "To still be able to perform for audiences like the 40,000 plus at Forcefest in Mexico (as seen in the video) is truly an honor and a privilege. I thank you all! Heavy metal forever!"

Snider's fourth solo effort was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

Fresh off a pair of European concerts, the rocker will resume his tour with in January with a series of dates in Australia. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


