Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Ghost's "Prequelle" has been named the best metal album of the year by the UK publication Metal Hammer, who report that it topped the poll of 36 of their top critics.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade had this to say, "Was there any doubt?" The second those opening moments of Rats thundered across the Hammer speakers early this year, we knew Tobias Forge had crafted something special. That he did so while proudly pissing over all the tropes and cliches about what a metal album 'should' be only made Prequelle all the more enthralling.

"It's a ludicrous, overblown, ceaselessly brilliant modern classic. Most importantly, of course, it confirmed once and for all that saxophone solos are metal as f***. Congratulations to a band who only seem to be getting better and better."





