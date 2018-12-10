|
Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour
(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has announced that he has expanded his 2019 Raise Vibration tour with the addition of new dates in South America, Europe and the UK.
The series will begin in March with six shows in South America, including appearances at Lollapalooza events in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.
A European trek that mixes headline dates with festival appearances will open in Slovenia on April 27, with the 7-week run set to wrap up at London's O2 Arena on June 11. See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
