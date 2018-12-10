Nightwish Share Video Of Tarja's Final Performance With Band

Nightwish celebrated the release of their brand new live package "End Of An Era" be sharing a live performance video for the track "Wish I Had An Angel."

The new package was issued on 2CD, 3LP and Blu-ray and was captured during their October 21, 2005concert Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland and the song was the final song of the concert and also marked the last time that former vocalist Tarja Turunen performed with the band.

Nightwish had this to say in the clip announcement, "It is set to give you goosebumps - yet it crowns the end of the Tarja chapter with a unique show that could hardly have been more spectacular.

"The setlist is stunning and contains 18 hymns such as the opening Dark Chest Of Wonders, Sleeping Sun, Nemo and Bless The Child, through to the final Wish I Had An Angel.

"If you do not already own this live masterpiece, you can now look forward to the extensive new edition." Watch the video here.





