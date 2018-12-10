Tora Tora Stream New Song and Announce Reunion Album Tora Tora are streaming their new single "Rose Of Jericho." The song comes from the veteran band's reunion album "Bastards Of Beale," which is set to be released on February 22nd. Frontman Anthony Corder had this to say about the new track, "The first draft of this song was titled 'Rock n Roll Ain't Dead Yet. It began with the idea of us tapping into our passion of writing together again, and getting to create new tunes, but it also opened a floodgate of memories, of our experiences with our fans. "It is about finding the things that make you happy and passionate, what drives you...music, art, friends, family, inspiration, partying...even when you feel like you may lose touch with them sometimes, they are still present." Listen to it here.



Guitarist Keith Douglas said the following about the reunion and new album, "The last studio album we did was 'Revolution Day' which was recorded in '94. It's hard to believe that was almost 25 years ago! Music in general was in kind of a weird place at that point and our fit within our label was questionable, so we just kind of stepped away to do other things for a while. We played one show together in 2001 for a special occasion, but it was 2008 before we started playing together again semi-regularly. We had always talked about trying to do a new project and just happened to come into contact with Frontiers at the right time to make that happen. So why not now?"



Corder added, "The band recorded the new album at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, TN. Sam is of course recognized for his work with Sun Studios and Elvis, arguably being responsible for creating "Rock and Roll". But after Sun Studios, he moved right down the street to create Sam Phillips Recording. He wanted to be on the cutting edge of technology with recording, while having room to expand. This building has hosted too many icons to name, but a few would be Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan, and Robert Plant. While we were there, William Bell (STAX) was visiting. We were really inspired while recording there."

