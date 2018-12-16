Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a new video trailer for their 50th anniversary book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin." The project is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band.

"We can really say that this is the authentic book of Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin," says Jimmy Page in the video trailer. "I just hope that it really travels through the fans and their imagination."

"Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group's unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together," adds publishers Reel Art Press. "This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world."

Published in October via Reel Art Press, the book followed the launch of a number of Led Zeppelin projects to kick off the legendary band's 50th anniversary, including the remastered soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same", and three new digital-only packages: a 30-track career-spanning compilation, "Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin", the 10-song set, "An Introduction To Led Zeppelin", and the digital version of the group's first ever Record Store Day release, "Rock And Roll." Watch the trailer here.

