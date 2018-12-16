RPWL Preview Their Forthcoming Album

RPWL have released a trailer for their forthcoming album "Tales From Outer Space", which they will be releasing on March 22nd of next year.

Guitarist Kalle Wallner had this to say, "After three live albums, it was incredibly fun to create own songs again. I'm incredibly proud of the new album and cannot wait until we can finally present it live in April!"



Singer and keyboardist Yogi Lang added, "This time it has not become a concept album in the true sense. However, there are seven short stories about science fiction. For us it was not only thematically very interesting, but also musically an incredible playground, which literally invited to experiment with sounds and all imaginable musical stylistic devices." Watch the trailer here.





Related Stories

Singled Out: RPWL's A New Dawn Concert Film

More RPWL News

Share this article



