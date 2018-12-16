|
RPWL Preview Their Forthcoming Album
RPWL have released a trailer for their forthcoming album "Tales From Outer Space", which they will be releasing on March 22nd of next year.
Guitarist Kalle Wallner had this to say, "After three live albums, it was incredibly fun to create own songs again. I'm incredibly proud of the new album and cannot wait until we can finally present it live in April!"
