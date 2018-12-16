News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

12-16-2018
Myles Kennedy

Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy recently spoke to a New Jersey radio station about turning down Guns N' Roses supergroup offshoot Velvet Revolver.

The singer told WMSC FM, "They'd reached out and asked if I'd be interested in auditioning. I respectfully declined, but I was beyond honored that they thought of me.

"For whatever reason, it didn't feel like it would work at that point. That was the right move, 'cause I think when Scott Weiland got in the mix, I was like, 'Oh yeah. That's the guy.' I really love that band."

He went on to expand on the story and also revealed that he was approached another time by Velvet Revolver, "The first time Slash reached out. He doesn't even remember this, but in 2002... before Weiland was even in the mix, I remember my manager had called me at the time and he said, 'You might be getting a call from somebody in this camp, because they're looking for singer.'

"But I was blown away when I picked up the phone and Slash was on the other end of the line." He then revealed, "About seven years later, after they had parted ways with Scott and Alter Bridge were on hiatus, they reached out... it was just something that had been talked about and never came to fruition."


