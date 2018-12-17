Alabama Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Country music icons Alabama have announced that they will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour early next to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band.

Frontman Randy Owen had this to say, "We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals.

"Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them."

Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour dates:

Jan 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)

Jan 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Jan 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jan 20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center (w/ Exile)

Feb 14 - San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

Feb 28 - Plant City, FL - Florida Strawberry Festival

March 1 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 14 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)

March 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

March 22 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

March 23 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 5 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 6 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 13 - Hartford, CT - XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 26 - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 27 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 31 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Tumbleweed

June 6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 13 -16 - Grand Junction, CO - Country Jam (performance date TBA)

June 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

June 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 - Oshkosh, WI - Country USA

Sept 14 - Peoria, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys





Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease 2017 In Review

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse?

More Alabama News

Share this article



