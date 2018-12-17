News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alabama Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

12-17-2018
Alabama

Country music icons Alabama have announced that they will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour early next to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band.

Frontman Randy Owen had this to say, "We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals.

"Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them."

Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour dates:
Jan 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)
Jan 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)
Jan 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jan 20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center (w/ Exile)
Feb 14 - San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Feb 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)
Feb 28 - Plant City, FL - Florida Strawberry Festival
March 1 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 14 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)
March 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)
March 22 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
March 23 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 5 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 6 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 13 - Hartford, CT - XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 26 - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
April 27 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
May 31 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
June 1 - La Cygne, KS - Tumbleweed
June 6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Festival
June 7 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)
June 13 -16 - Grand Junction, CO - Country Jam (performance date TBA)
June 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
June 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)
June 27 - Oshkosh, WI - Country USA
Sept 14 - Peoria, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys


Related Stories


Alabama Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease 2017 In Review

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse?

More Alabama News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer- Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time- Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer- more

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

Alabama Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

Stevie Nicks Thrilled With History-Making Rock Hall Induction

Neil Young Announces Big M Theater Tour

Overkill Streaming New Song 'Last Man Standing'

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

Dust Bolt Release 'Bloody Rain' Video

Singled Out: Casii Stephan's Letters

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time

Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Guitar Sells For Almost $200K

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.